NOTICIAS
Conor McGregor, con sed de revancha: “Floyd Mayweather podría fácilmente pelear en MMA”
31/08/2017 10:32 am
Tras caer derrotado ante Floyd Mayweather, el peleador irlandés Conor McGregor se tomó un tiempo para descansar antes de volver al ruedo mediático. A cinco días del combate millonario, reapareció al publicar una carta en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que se rindió ante la superioridad del púgil estadounidense.
En su comunicado, McGregor opinó que “Money” tiene cualidades para llevar su experiencia y profesionalismo a la UFC, dejando las puertas abiertas a una posible revancha.
Just coming back around after a whirlwind couple of days. Thank you to all the fans for the support of the fight and the event! Without your support we as fighters are nothing so I thank you all! Thank you to my team of coaches and training partners! I had an amazing team and It truly was an amazing and enjoyable camp, and honestly I feel with just a little change in certain areas of the prep, we could have built the engine for 12 full rounds under stress, and got the better result on the night. Getting to 12 rounds alone in practice was always the challenge in this camp. We started slowly getting to the 12 and decreasing the stress in the rounds the closer it got to 12. I think for the time we had, 10 weeks in camp, it had to be done this way. If I began with a loaded 12 rounds under much stress I would have only hit a brick wall and lost progress as a result and potentially not made the fight. A little more time and we could have made the 12 cleanly, while under more stress, and made it thru the later rounds in the actual fight. I feel every decision we made at each given time was the correct decision, and I am proud of everyone of my team for what we done in the short time that we done it. 30 minutes was the longest I have fought in a ring or cage or anywhere. Surpassing my previous time of 25 minutes. I am happy for the experience and happy to take all these great lessons with me and implement them into my camp going forward. Another day another lesson! Congrats to Floyd on a well fought match. Very experienced and methodical in his work. I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer. His experience, his patience and his endurance won him this fight hands down. I always told him he was not a fighter but a boxer. But sharing the ring with him he is certainly a solid fighter. Strong in the clinch. Great understanding of frames and head position. He has some very strong tools he could bring into an MMA game for sure. Here is a toast of whiskey to everyone involved in this event and everyone who enjoyed it! Thank you to you all! Onto the next one!
“Felicitaciones a Floyd por la manera que peleó. Él tiene mucha experiencia y es metódico con su trabajo (…) Es un increíble boxeador. Su experiencia, paciencia y resistencia le ganaron esta pelea sin duda (…) Compartir el ring con él me hizo admitir que es un luchador sólido. Fuerte en el agarre. Tiene un entendimiento de las posiciones y el marco de pelea. Tiene herramientas muy fuertes que podría fácilmente pelear MMA, sin duda.”, reconoció el irlandés.
A su vez, la estrella de UFC reveló que su objetivo en los entrenamientos, siempre fue llegar a los 12 asaltos: “Lentamente fuimos llegando al round 12 y con eso fuimos bajando el estrés y la intensidad. Creo que para el tiempo que teníamos a disposición, 10 semanas de campamento, el entrenamiento tenía que ser de esa manera”.
Por otro lado, ‘The Notorius’ también destacó que “antes de esta pelea, el mayor tiempo que había peleado en un ring fueron 30 minutos. Estoy feliz por esta experiencia y tranquilo de tomar todas estas lecciones e implementarlas en mis entrenamientos a futuro. Nuevo día, nueva lección”.
Finalmente agradeció a todos sus fans, su equipo de entrenadores y compañeros de entrenamiento por el apoyo y aclaró que “con unos pequeños cambios en las áreas de preparación, pudimos haber construido el motor para obtener un mejor resultado aquella noche”.
.